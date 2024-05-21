Two held for assaulting health worker

The Vellarada police arrested two persons for allegedly manhandling a health worker on Tuesday.

The police identified the accused as Nishad, 20, of Karimaram colony in Vellarada, and Shyam, 30, of Kiliyoor. They have been accused of assaulting Sanal Raj, a nursing assistant at a community health centre in Anappara on Monday.

The incident occurred after Nishad sought treatment at the hospital for shoulder pain around 12 p.m. During consultation, the doctor prescribed plastering the shoulder to alleviate his pain. However, the plaster came off shortly after he returned home. This prompted an enraged Nishad and his friend Shyam to attack the complainant, who is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The duo were apprehended from Marayamuttom and have been remanded to judicial custody.