Two get life term in Siyad murder case

April 09, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Mavelikara Additional District Sessions Court-III on Tuesday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for murdering Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] activist Siyad Tharayil.

Judge Seena S.S. awarded the sentences to first and second accused in the case Mujeeb Rahman alias Vetta Mujeeb and Shafeek, respectively, and ordered them to pay a fine of ₹1.25 lakh each.

Last week, the court found the duo guilty of the murder and acquitted Kavil Nissam, the third accused in the case. A Congress leader and former councillor in Kayamkulam municipality, Nissam was accused of helping Mujeeb to go into hiding.

The fourth accused in the case, identified as Shaman, is absconding.

Siyad, a fish merchant and CPI(M) branch committee member was stabbed to death at Kayamkulam on August 18, 2020.

