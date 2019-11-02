Two CPI(M) workers held for Maoist link

The city police on Saturday arrested two Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]activists who reportedly circulated notices criticising the alleged encounter killing of four Maoists in the Manjakkatti forests in Palakkad district.

Alan Suhaib and Thaha Fazal were taken into custody from Pantheerankavu on Friday night. They were charged under Sections 20 (punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation), 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The police said the two pursuing law and journalism courses respectively were suspected of maintaining contact with Maoist functionaries. The arrests were recorded under the UAPA on the basis of sound evidence, the police said.

The police also claimed to have recovered suspicious pamphlets which they allegedly secured to propagate Maoist ideology. Searches were carried out in their houses to get more documentary evidence. They also intensified search for another youth who reportedly fled from the spot on seeing the patrol squad.

CM seeks report

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday sought a report from State Police Chief Loknath Behera after the police action led to widespread criticism. The parents and relatives of the arrested too met the Chief Minister at the Government Guest House in Kozhikode seeking his intervention. According to them, the youths had no connection with Maoists and they were not part of circulating any illegal notice.

Based on Mr. Behera’s directive, Asok Yadav, Inspector General (North Zone), visited the Pantheerankavu police station on Saturday and examined in detail the circumstances that led to the arrest. Mr. Yadav later told the media that the arrests were made on the basis of “solid evidence.” He also made it clear that the sections charged under the UAPA against the two could not be revoked.

The arrests of the two sparked off criticism by CPI(M) activists who described it as a clear case of misusing power by the police. The CPI(M) district leadership called for a thorough review of the circumstances which led to the suspicious arrests.

‘Review action’

CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary P. Mohanan said the police should review the act of invoking UAPA against the youths as it was done in a hasty manner. “Our party does not support Maoist ideology. We support only a democratic way of functioning. A detailed investigation should be conducted into the incident to bring to light the truth,” he said.