Two Andhra Pradesh natives killed after lorry rams metro pillar near Aluva in Kerala

It is suspected that the driver dozed off, leading to the accident

May 02, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed after their cargo lorry rammed a metro pillar at Muttom, near Aluva, in Ernakulam district of Kerala around 1.55 a.m. on May 2. The deceased have been identified as Mallikarjun and Sheikh Habeeb Baasha, both residents of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

The lorry was reportedly transporting shrimp from Andhra Pradesh to Alappuzha. It is suspected that the driver dozed off, leading to the accident.

A car, which was on its way from the Kochi airport, was later involved in a minor accident at the spot after its driver applied the brake suddenly to have a look at the accident spot, resulting in another car colliding it from behind.

