Two accused in Karuvannur coop. bank scam held

Two more accused in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan scam case were arrested on Wednesday.

The Crime Branch arrested the second accused and former manager of the bank, Biju Karim, and third accused and bank accountant C.K. Jilse. Earlier, the court had rejected their anticipatory bail plea.

The first accused and former secretary of the bank T.R. Sunil Kumar was arrested on Monday.

The Crime Branch has filed a petition at Irinjalakuda Magistrate Court to get Sunil Kumar, who has been remanded in judicial custody, for integration. There are six accused in the case.

Meanwhile, the Cooperation Department has decided to suspend the auditors who had failed to detect the fraud. It is learnt that action would be taken against 14 officials.

An alleged loan scam, to the tune of over Rs 100 crore, had been reported in the bank following which the police had registered a case against six bank officials and had launched an investigation.

After several people, including local customers, raised apprehensions about the bank’s functioning, an audit had been conducted there recently, in which the charges were reportedly found to be true.

During the inspection, it was also found that loans were sanctioned on the property pledged by local customers without their knowledge and the loan amount was credited multiple times to selected accounts.

(With inputs from PTI)