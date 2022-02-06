T.V. Chandran film festival from February 10

The Kerala chapter of the Film Societies Federation of India will conduct an online film festival exclusively on T.V. Chandran from February 10 to 16.

Chandran’s films such as Alicinte Anweshanam, Ormakal Undayirikkanam, Mankamma, Dani, Aadum Koothu, and Mohavalayam will be screened online.

A meeting organised by the Rasmi Film Society on Saturday discussed the arrangements for the festival. Those wishing to watch the films online may contact the film society secretary at 94473-95360. Rasmi Film Society president Manambur Rajanbabu presided over the meeting.