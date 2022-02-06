Kerala

T.V. Chandran film festival from February 10

The Kerala chapter of the Film Societies Federation of India will conduct an online film festival exclusively on T.V. Chandran from February 10 to 16.

Chandran’s films such as Alicinte Anweshanam, Ormakal Undayirikkanam, Mankamma, Dani, Aadum Koothu, and Mohavalayam will be screened online.

A meeting organised by the Rasmi Film Society on Saturday discussed the arrangements for the festival. Those wishing to watch the films online may contact the film society secretary at 94473-95360. Rasmi Film Society president Manambur Rajanbabu presided over the meeting.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 6, 2022 1:47:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/tv-chandran-film-festival-from-february-10/article38386019.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY