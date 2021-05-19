Triple lockdown beginning to have effect: Pinarayi

Test positivity rate is coming down in all four districts

The impact of triple lockdown in the State is beginning to be felt as there is a reduction in disease transmission in all four districts where it had been imposed, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Wednesday.

In other districts too where lockdown is in place, cases were coming down .

He said that the test positivity rate is coming down in all four districts where disease transmission had been rampant, which had necessitated an intensified lockdown.

The TPR in the last three days in Thiruvananthapuram was 26.03%, in Ernakulam 23.04%, in Thrissur 23.04% and in Malappuram 33.03%.

The average TPR in the State in the past three days was 24.5%

However, until there was a significant reduction in the new cases that are reported, it would be difficult to relax the lockdown, he added.

Mucormycosis

Mr. Vijayan said that 15 cases of COVID-associated Mucormycosis (CAM) had been reported in the State till now and that Kerala had begun exercising vigil as soon as there were reports about the same from Maharashtra.

This was not a new disease in the State and in 2019 itself, 16 cases of the same had been reported.

The disease was now seen in COVID patients with diabetes, in whom blood sugar levels or glycaemic control was poor.

Managing glycaemic levels in COVID patients is thus extremely important, he said. Mr. Vijayan warned people not to self treat with steroids, which are life-saving drugs for COVID patients but which should be taken strictly on a doctors’ watch.