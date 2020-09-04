Trial allotment of Plus One to be out today

Applicants can make any corrections and give final confirmation

Thiruvananthapuram

The results of trial allotment for admission to higher secondary Plus One course will be published at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Applicants can check out the trial allotment results by visiting the website www.hscap.kerala.gov.in, logging in through ‘Candidate Login-SWS,’ and clicking on the link ‘Trial Results.’

Those who are yet to create candidate log-in can do so through the link ‘Create Candidate Login-SWS’ and then check out the trial result. For help, they can approach help desks set up in schools.

The trial allotment list can be looked up till 5 p.m. on September 8. They can make any corrections or additions through the ‘Edit Application’ link before 5 p.m. the same day and give final confirmation. Submission of wrong information will lead to cancellation of allotment. This is the last chance to make changes in the applications.