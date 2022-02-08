Trans couple to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day

They plan to register the wedding under their transgender identity

This Valentine’s Day, trans couple Syama S. Prabha and Manu Karthika will affirm their love for each other and tie the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony with the blessings of their family.

As they embark on a new chapter in their lives, the couple plan to register their marriage under their transgender identity. While there have been marriages between members of the transgender community, the couples chose to register them under their binary identities under the Special Marriage Act. However, Syama and Manu, both of whom identify as transgender in the transgender ID card of the Social Justice Department, plan to approach the High Court to get their marriage registered as one between transgender individuals under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

Showing the way

Says Manu, “To our knowledge, this will be a first. There may be other people who want to get married under their transgender identity. We want to pave the way for their union. We are hopeful of a favourable decision.”

Manu, a transman who works in human resources at Technopark here, says the decision to get married on Valentine’s Day was not a deliberate one; it was the date that came up as per their horoscopes.

Family support

It was back in 2017 that Manu first approached Syama. Then, they had not had their sex reassignment surgeries, nor were their families keen on the union. They did not have permanent jobs either. As elder children of respective family, both were firm about taking care of their families. Syama, who works as State Project Officer in the Transgender Cell of the Social Justice department and an activist, agreed much later. In the meanwhile, they found steady jobs, and got their families to come around to the idea of the marriage. “We kept our relationship very low-key till all the wrinkles could be ironed out. There are very few photos of us together, and not many within the community knew of it.”

Though hailing from Thrissur, Manu says they will start their lives together as a couple in the capital city as both are employed here.

The wedding will be solemnised at 9.30 a.m. on February 14, Monday, in the presence of family, friends, and community members who have supported them all the way.