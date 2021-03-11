Trains to be diverted to take up work

Railways have announced changes in the pattern of special trains to undertake traffic and power blocks to expedite infrastructure and maintenance works in various railway divisions and zones.

Train 03351 Dhanbad Junction-Alappuzha Daily Special leaving Dhanbad Junction till March 16 will be diverted between Dhanbad Junction and Chandrapura Junction to run via Netaji SC Bose Junction Gomoh. The train will skip its scheduled stoppage at Katrasgarh. Train 03352 Alappuzha-Dhanbad Junction Daily Special leaving Alappuzha till March 14 will also be diverted through the same route, according to Railways.

Train 06339 Mumbai CSMT-Nagercoil Junction Special leaving Mumbai CSMT on March 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30 and 31 will be diverted between Thane Junction and Karur Junction to run via Panvel Junction, Ratnagiri, Madgaon Junction, Mangaluru Junction, Shoranur Junction and Erode Junction. Train 06340 Nagercoil Junction-Mumbai CSMT Special leaving Nagercoil Junction on March 12, 15, 16, 17, 19, 22, 23, 24, 26, 29, 30 and 31 will be diverted between Karur and Thane Junctions, according to Railways.

Train 06351 Mumbai CSMT-Nagercoil Junction Bi-weekly Special leaving Mumbai CSMT on March 12, 15, 19, 22, 26 and 29 will be diverted between Thane Junction and Thiruchchirappalli Junction to run via Panvel, Ratnagiri, Madgaon, Mangaluru, Shoranur and Erode Junctions.

Train 06352 Nagercoil Junction-Mumbai CSMT Bi-weekly Special leaving Nagercoil Junction on March 14, 18, 21, 25 and 28 will be diverted between Tiruchchirappalli Junction and Thane Junctions.

Train 02618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Daily Special leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin on March 13 will be regulated at Kasara for 2 hours 40 minutes.

Train 03351 Dhanbad Junction-Alappuzha Daily Special leaving Dhanbad Junction on March 13 and 15, 02626 New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Superfast Special leaving New Delhi on March 13 and 15 and 02677 KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Junction Daily Special leaving KSR Bengaluru on March 15 and 17 will be diverted between Tirupur and Palakkad Junction to run via Irugur Junction-Podanur Junction. The trains will skip their scheduled stoppage at Coimbatore Junction.

Train 03352 Alappuzha-Dhanbad Junction Daily Special leaving Alappuzha and 02678 Ernakulam Junction-KSR Bengaluru Daily Special leaving Ernakulam Junction on March 15 and 17 will also be diverted between Palakkad Junction and Tirupur to run via Podanur Junction-Irugur Junction.

Partial cancellation

Train 06321 Nagercoil Junction-Coimbatore Junction Daily Special leaving Nagercoil Junctin on March 19 will be short terminated at Karur Junction.