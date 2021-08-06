Training for vets to improve ties with public

Improving image of Animal Husbandry dept. another aim

In a bid to improve its image and help officials maintain better relations with the public, the Animal Husbandry Department will be launching a training programme for veterinary doctors.

The State has nearly 1,818 vets in government service attached to various dispensaries, hospitals, polyclinics, district-level veterinary centres, breeding centres, checkposts, laboratories, farms and training centres along with Forest and Wildlife Department and the Department of Museums and Zoos.

“The veterinary doctors offer support to around 12 lakh dairy farmers in the State and take care of nearly 18 lakh livestock. The programme aims at making their interactions and communication with the public smoother and trouble-free. It is for the first time that the department is conducting such a programme,” said D. Shine Kumar, assistant director, Animal Husbandry Department.

First session

Junior doctors will be trained in the initial phase and the first session will be held at the Livestock Management Training Centre, Kottiyam, on August 7. During the one-day workshop, participants will be briefed on how to interact with the public, developing programmes for print and visual media and methods of using social media to spread awareness “We have been observing certain issues between livestock farmers and officials, especially the new generation doctors. Both the parties have several grievances and through this we are planning to train the doctors how to face such issues,” he added.

Social media

The participants of the workshop will be encouraged to come up with innovative ideas and novel initiatives to develop good camaraderie with the farmers. “Dealing with social media is another aspect. There have been attempts to tarnish the image of the department through social media and the doctors should know how to handle that.”

G.S. Jayalal, MLA, will inaugurate the workshop and District Animal Husbandry Officer Suja T. Nair will deliver the introductory speech.

Kerala State Chalachitra Academy secretary Ajoy Chandran, Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner of Police Sony Oommen Koshy and life skill trainer Meera Sreekumar will also attend the event.