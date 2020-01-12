Training for prison officials in Kerala

The State Institute of Correctional Administration (SICA) has launched a set of short-term refresher courses for prison officials to impart knowledge and boost their fitness levels.
Besides physical training and yoga, an hour has been reserved for zumba training. Conceptualised by Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Rishiraj Singh, the activities that got under way on September 16 will continue until January 29.
