Kerala

Train service to restart

The Palakkad division of the Southern Railway has decided to operate unreserved daily express special trains from August 30.

Train No 06477 Kannur–Mangaluru Central daily unreserved express special train will leave Kannur at 7.40 a.m. from August 30 and reach Mangaluru Central at 10.55 a.m.

Likewise, train No. 06478 Mangaluru Central –Kannur daily unreserved express special train will leave Mangaluru Central at 5.05 p.m. and reach Kannur at 8.40 p.m.

The train services will continue until further advice, said an official release.


