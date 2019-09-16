Traffic violations: Kerala to approach Centre on reduction of penalties

Kerala will seek clarification from the Centre on the reduction of the penalties for violations of road rules spelled out under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 that has come into effect from September 1.

A high-level meeting chaired by Minister for Transport A. K. Saseendran at the Secretariat here on Monday, after discussing all options and steps taken by other States, decided to approach Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari seeking clarification on whether the State had been empowered to reduce the penalties and on the quantum.

Till the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways makes its stance clear on the issue, the law enforcers will not to be stern on violators.

Although Mr. Gadkari offered a solution by announcing that the States could choose the quantum of fines, official sources said there was no clarity on the issue. Mr. Saseendran said the law enforcers would continue the awareness programme for motorists in the interim period.