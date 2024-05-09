Traffic restrictions imposed in Thiruvananthapuram city

Vehicular flow will be prohibited from Althara to Thycaud from Friday till 6 p.m. on May 13 on account of road development under the Smart City project.

Restrictions will also be imposed along various stretches, including Vazhuthacaud-Xanadu, Bakery Junction-Xanadu, Guest House-Xanadu, DPI-Xanadu and at Xanadu Junction during the period.

Vehicles headed for Muttukada must proceed towards Vellayambalam, Palayam, Panavila, and Government Model School. Heavy vehicles, including KSRTC bus coming from Thirumala and Poojappura must divert at Pallimukku, near Thirumala, to proceed through Pangode, Edapazhanji, SMC, Althara, Keltron Junction, Museum, and Palayam.

Other vehicles headed for Thampanoor and Palayam from Poojappura and Edapazhanji must proceed through Jagathy, DPI, Danamukku, Guest House, Music College, and Government Model School. Motorists headed towards Sasthamangalam, Vellayambalam, and Pattom must proceed along Jagathy, Edapazhanji, Kochar Road, Sasthamangalam, and Vellayambalam.