Traders clueless about giving salary to workers

Traders who have put up the shutters following thelockdown remain clueless about the payment of salary and other benefits to their workers for this month. Except for shops selling essential items and a few other establishments permitted to function partially, the majority of the businesses continues to bear the brunt of the lockdown.

“We are now working out a plan to provide a minimum relief of ₹5,000 to our workers as it would be difficult to pay the full salary in view of the current situation. The livelihood of hundreds of merchants has taken a hit. Our employees are also going through tough times. The details of the relief plan for them will be worked out soon,” said G. Karthikeyan, president of the Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce, here on Friday.

The traders said they have requested the government to announce a relief package for them. “The stimulus would help the traders to get over what seems to be a long road for economic recovery,” said Mr. Karthikeyan.

Salary expenses

The traders said the salary expenses alone for a firm having at least five to 10 employees would be in the range of ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh and above. “We are also staring at the pending stocks and worried about when the earnings will improve. The revival of business may not happen as expected even after the lockdown is lifted as people will be cautious in their spending,” they said.