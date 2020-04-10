Kerala

Traders assured of trouble-free lockdown

Inspector General Vijay Sakhare, special officer, COVID-19 prevention, has assured traders and workers in Kasaragod that they will not face problems or harassment during the lockdown.

K. Ahmed Sheriff, district president of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES), said the assurance was made after traders raised strong protests against police excesses during the lockdown. The traders had threatened to close shops and took up the complaint with the Chief Minister and the Revenue Minister.

Following this, Mr. Sakhare, along with other officers, held a meeting with KVVES members.

Mr. Sheriff said the special officers and others had assured him that people could purchase things from shops by maintaining the stipulated distance and following related norms.

