Tourists trickle back to Kottayam villages

Struggling tourism-reliant rural economy hopeful

Visitors have begun trickling into the backwater villages of Kottayam after a long gap, breathing life into the struggling tourism-reliant rural economy.

From Kumarakom to Vaikom, locations are gradually adjusting to the circumstances even as arrivals are expected to go up with the Onam holidays.

Bookings in hotels and resorts in the region have gained momentum while houseboats and local transportation systems too have resumed operations, although at a much-reduced scale.

Hotel occupancy

According to K.Arun Kumar, secretary, Chamber of Vembanad Hotels and Resorts, the occupancy in the resorts on the first four days since the reopening has been 25 to 30%. The clientele base has been predominantly spread across the districts of Thirssur, Ernakulam, and Thiruvananathauram.

“It may take some more time to get these inquiries convert into bookings but, at this rate, we hope to recover at least a part of the business by October,” he says.

Meanwhile, the market for destination weddings, which also involve local procurement and participation in a big way, is yet to pick up in view of the restrictions for organising such events. Taking note of the situation, the hospitality sector is set to approach the Tourism Minister with a request to raise the limit of persons permitted to attend such events to at least 50.

“The majority of these events are organised on the basis of certain themes, involving the staging of cultural events, sourcing of local cuisine or handicraft or even offering the village-life experience to the guests. That way, it served as a consistent source of income to the local population as well,” he says.

Packages reoriented

Confirming a gradual recovery in business, K.Rupesh Kumar, State coordinator of the Responsible Tourism Mission, says its village-life packages are being reoriented to suit Keralite visitors while the business will pick up steam with the arrival of north Indian guests.

“In view of the COVID-19 situation, we are also making some adjustments to minimise direct interaction between guests and the local community,” he says.

Meanwhile, a Tourism Department official said resorts and houseboats were operating from a bio-secure bubble with total vaccination of their employees, while the vaccination of people in related sectors was progressing at an accelerated rate.