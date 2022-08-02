Torrential rain lashes Thrissur, low-lying areas under water

1,268 people from 396 families have been shifted to relief camps

An elephant caught in the strong water current at the Chalakudy river at Pillappara, near Athirappilly, on Tuesday morning. The elephant that was trapped in the river early in the morning escaped to the forest by noon. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The torrential rain that has been lashing the district for the past two days has caused extensive damage in the district. Most of the rivers in the district are in spate.

Thirty-two relief camps have been opened in the district. Of them, 18 are in Chalakudy taluk, nine in Kodungalloor, two in Chavakkad and three are in Mukundapuram taluks. In all, 1,268 people from 396 families have been shifted to the camps.

Holiday today

As a red alert has been declared in the district, the District Collector announced a holiday for educational institutions on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, examinations will be conducted as scheduled.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who convened a meeting here on Tuesday, directed the authorities to rehabilitate people from landslip-prone areas and riverbanks to relief camps. They were asked to take precautions expecting a 2018-like situation.

Steps have been started to evacuate people from the banks of the Chalakudy, Manali, Kurumali and Karuvannur rivers.

In Chalakudy

A flood-like situation is prevailing in Chalakudy. Chalakudy was one of the places in the district that was heavily hit by the floods of 2018. Eighteen relief camps have been opened in the taluk. Many areas there are under water. The Fisheries department has directed its officials to send a 12-member team with three boats for relief works in Chalakudy.

As sluices of the Poringalkuthu dam opened, water level has increased in the Chalakudy river. The Revenue Minister, Saneesh Kumar Joseph, MLA, and District Collector Haritha V. Kumar visited the areas, which faced the rain damage.

NDRF team

Severe flooding has been reported in areas, including Kammalam, Devine Colony, Erumathadam, Koodappuzha, Kadukutty, railway underpass and Cheruvaloor. In all, 50 families have been rehabilitated from Erumathadam alone. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached Chalakudy.

Preparations have been done to rehabilitate people from the Vazhachal Adivasi colony to the dormitory of the Forest department.

The water level in the Manali river increased by 36 cm in two hours. Authorities have been asked to lay special attention on the area.

The coastal belt of the district too is facing severe rain damage. Eight camps have been opened in Kodungalloor taluk. Situation is severe at Erakkal, Ayyampaday, Vadanappally, Kozhithumbu, and Kaipamangalam.

Search is continuing for the fishermen who went missing at Chavakkad on Monday evening. The Coast Guard along with the police and the fishworkers are continuing the search.

Severe flooding has been witnessed in many areas within the city too.