Torrential rain keeps central Travancore on edge

Torrential showers that have hit Central Travancore since last week are keeping the region on edge.

Water levels in all major rivers are rising sharply due to extreme rain in the high ranges on Wednesday night. Heavy rain that continued to lash Sabarimala forests also triggered heavy inflow into the dams in Pathanamthitta, with water levels in the Pampa and Kakki-Anathodu dams increasing considerably.

According to estimates, Kottayam district received 448.6 mm of rain during the 24 hours that ended on Thursday morning. Authorities have declared an orange alert for Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts for May 24 (Friday).

Noting that extreme rainfall in a short period can cause flash floods and trigger landslides, the authorities have also advised exercising caution.

A control room has been opened in Kottayam district to address power outages. Rapid action forces have also been formed under all divisions to address power outages.

Villages in the high ranges have been on alert due to the intense showers. Restrictions have been imposed on traffic to major hill destinations, which have also faced major disruptions.

Meanwhile, authorities are slated to kick-start repair work on the Maniyar barrage. As part of this, the spillway shutters of the reservoir will be opened on Saturday.