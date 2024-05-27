Top Kerala news developments today

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

* Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is expected to attend a social harmony meet organised by IUML State president Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal at The Raviz Kadavu resort, Kozhikode, today - Jayanth

* Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala’s petition challenging the Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Act, 2022 is likely to come up for hearing before the Kerala High Court today.

* The High Court will hear a petition by the State government seeking a directive to the High Court Registrar to issue appropriate circulars asking all the subordinate courts to follow the guidelines on safe handling of sexually explicit material in sexual assault cases.

* Higher Education Minister R. Bindu to open Calicut University’s four-year undergraduate programmes today.

* Congress workers to stage protest before the office of the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd. today, alleging ineffective utilisation of the ₹1,000 crore that had been allotted to Kochi under the Smart Cities Mission project.

* The police have taken into custody four people for beating to death their neighbour after a dispute over a broken water pipe at Nambiarmotta near Kakkad in Kannur on Monday.

* Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan to inaugurate a function in Thiruvananthapuram today to mark the 60th death anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru.