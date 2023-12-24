- LDF leadership meeting today likely to finalise Cabinet reshuffle. Ministers Antony Raju and Ahamed Devarkovil to step down and KB Ganeshkumar and Ramachandran Kadannapally to join the Cabinet.
- Police file case against KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan, Shashi Tharoor MP and other senior leaders of the Congress in connection with the violence during the protest march to the police headquarters yesterday. They have been charged with rioting, blocking roads and preventing public servants from carrying out their duties, under provisions of the IPC.
- Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate ‘Vasantholsavam’ a flower and light show being organised by the Department of Tourism, at Kanakakkunnu Palace grounds in Thiruvananthapuram today.
