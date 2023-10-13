October 13, 2023 09:48 am | Updated 09:48 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

A petition by former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) challenging the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate against them for violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in connection with the issuance of masala bonds is scheduled to come up before the kerala High Court today. Prominent film producer and Mathrubhumi whole-time director, P.V. Gangadharan, 81, who was a well-known figure in cultural circles and had also unsuccessfully contested as a Congress candidate from the Kozhikode North Assembly segment, passed away this morning. Environmental activist Prof. T. Sobhindran passed away in Kozhikode today. RBI officials to meet representatives of urban cooperative banks in Kochi today in the wake of the loan scam at the Karuvannur service cooperative bank in Thrissur. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will attend various programmes in Wayanad today, including the inauguration of the college-level Disaster Management clubs in the district. State Information Commissioner Abdul Hakeem is to speak on the relevance of the Right to Information Act at a seminar to be held in Kochi today. Security has been tightened in eight rural police stations in Kozhikode district, with two of them receiving additional security cover following the confirmed presence of Maoists in Wayanad district. Launch of UNICEF’s first climate tech cohort Venture Fund Project for community-sourced impact-based flood forecast and early warning system coinciding with the International Day of Disaster Risk Reduction to be observed jointly by the Ernakulam district panchayat and District Disaster Management Authority. A workshop to be held alongside on disaster risk reduction through building community resilience.

