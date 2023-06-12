June 12, 2023 08:59 am | Updated 08:59 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar will arrive in Kerala today. He is scheduled to attend the orientation camp for the newly- elected block presidents at Aluva. Mr. Anwar is also likely to hold one-to-one discussions with A and I group leaders who have closed ranks against Opposition leader VD Satheesan and KPCC president K.Sudhakaran over their `autocratic style of functioning’. A suo motu contempt of court case for holding a hartal last year initiated against Abdul Sathar, state leader of the outlawed PFI, is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran to interact with members of ASSOCHAM at a function organised by the Kerala Management Association at Kochi today. The public hearing on the draft coastal zone management plan for Ernakulam district will be held today. Officials from the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority will make a presentation on the draft plan. The BJP Ernakulam district committee has organised an open discussion today on the recent happenings in Maharaja’s College. CPI(M) co-traveller and former MP Sebastian Paul and A. Jayasankar among the panellists. Title deeds of 8000 eligible landholders will be distributed today. Revenue Minister K. Rajan will inaugurate the second phase of the Revenue Department initiative in Kozhikode today. UDF convener M.M. Hassan to visit K.K. Harshina whose indefinite fast outside the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode reached 22nd day today. General Education Minister V Sivankutty is scheduled to open Samagra Shiksha Kerala’s village development project, SEVAS, at Chakkittapara in Kozhikode today.

