Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar will arrive in Kerala today. He is scheduled to attend the orientation camp for the newly- elected block presidents at Aluva. Mr. Anwar is also likely to hold one-to-one discussions with A and I group leaders who have closed ranks against Opposition leader VD Satheesan and KPCC president K.Sudhakaran over their `autocratic style of functioning’.
- A suo motu contempt of court case for holding a hartal last year initiated against Abdul Sathar, state leader of the outlawed PFI, is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today.
- Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran to interact with members of ASSOCHAM at a function organised by the Kerala Management Association at Kochi today.
- The public hearing on the draft coastal zone management plan for Ernakulam district will be held today. Officials from the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority will make a presentation on the draft plan.
- The BJP Ernakulam district committee has organised an open discussion today on the recent happenings in Maharaja’s College. CPI(M) co-traveller and former MP Sebastian Paul and A. Jayasankar among the panellists.
- Title deeds of 8000 eligible landholders will be distributed today. Revenue Minister K. Rajan will inaugurate the second phase of the Revenue Department initiative in Kozhikode today.
- UDF convener M.M. Hassan to visit K.K. Harshina whose indefinite fast outside the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode reached 22nd day today.
- General Education Minister V Sivankutty is scheduled to open Samagra Shiksha Kerala’s village development project, SEVAS, at Chakkittapara in Kozhikode today.
