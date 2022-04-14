Top Kerala News developments today
Key news developments in Kerala on April 14, Thursday
Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Christians in Kerala observe Maundy Thursday with special prayers and masses. In St. Mary's Basilica in Ernakulam, Major Archbishop of the Syro Malabar Church, Mar George Cardinal Alenchery, enacted the Ordinance of Humility by washing the feet of devotees.
- Summer rains continue unabated in Kerala. IMD issues a yellow alert in five districts as paddy farmers report widespread crop loss. It has also issued a lightning warning. IMD has also forecast strong gusts of wind and rough seas.
- DRDO and National Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), Kochi to honour women scientists. Secretary, DRDO, Satish Reddy, will honour women scientists at a function to be held in connection with the International Women's Day celebrations.
- Calicut varsity cancels the second semester English language examination held on April 4. Calicut University cancelled the exams in the English language for the second semester undergraduate students held on March 4. The varsity had found that invigilators had issued previous year's questions to students. Senate members have called for an internal enquiry.
