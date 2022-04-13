Yellow alert in five districts today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Heavy rain lashed many parts of the State triggered by the cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal which entered the South-East Arabian Sea on Wednesday.

Kudulu in Kasaragod recorded the highest rainfall of 42.5 mm in the last 12 hours ended at 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday followed by Anchal in Kollam with 30.5 mm rainfall.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a trough discontinuity runs from west Vidarbha to South Interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level. The cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood now lies over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Kerala coast.

Under the influence of the weather system, scattered and fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunder and lightning is likely over Kerala and Lakshadweep during the next five days. A yellow alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Malappuram districts on Thursday.