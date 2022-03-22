Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on March 22, Tuesday

Kerala High Court likely to consider State government's plea against Centre's diesel price hike for bulk purchasers

Kerala High Court to consider the State government's appeal against the Centre's steep hike in diesel price for bulk purchasers; notably, public utilities like the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation which lakhs of ordinary people depend on for daily travel.

High Court to hear anticipatory bail plea of suspect in the case relating to the erasure of incriminating evidence from actor Dileep's mobile phone

The Kerala High Court will hear an anticipatory bail plea moved by Sai Sankar, a computer programmer accused of erasing allegedly incriminating evidence from the mobile phone of actor Dileep. The Crime Branch is investigating Mr. Dileep on suspicion of having plotted the murder of police officials who arraigned him as accused in the infamous actor abduction and rape case in Kochi in 2017.

UDF to launch the second anti-Silverline (K-Rail) agitation phase

United Democratic Front (UDF) convenor M. M. Hassan to announce the second phase of the anti-Silverline (K-Rail) agitation at a press conference later in the day.

C. V. Raman Pillai's statue to be unveiled

Death centenary celebrations of famed Malayalam novelist C. V. Raman Pillai and unveiling of his statue at the State Central Library.

World Water Day celebrations

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine to inaugurate workshop on water security as part of the government's World Water Day celebrations.