Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on Monday, March 7, 2022

Kerala High Court to review petition against Lok Ayukta amendment ordinance

The High Court will weigh a challenge to the politically contentious Kerala Lok Ayukta amendment ordinance promulgated recently by the State government.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had portrayed the executive order as a sly attempt by the government to subvert the anti-corruption powers of the ombudsman to save Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from prosecution in a slew of corruption cases.

IUML State president interred

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal was interred with State honours early Monday. A massive turnout of mourners forced the family to make the burial early. Rahul Gandhi cancels his trip to Malappuram.

IUML meeting

IUML high power committee will meet this afternoon. Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal is likely to be elected the party’s next State president.

Minister to flag off e- vehicles

Electricity Minister will flag off 65 electric-powered vehicles to mark the 65th founding day of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The KSEB has also organised a display of e-vehicles. The government had founded the public utility on March 7, 1957.

Floriculture scheme

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will inaugurate a floriculture scheme at Plamottukada in Parassala on the outskirts of the State capital.

