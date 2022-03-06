Hyderali Shihab Thangal passes away

Funeral to take place at Panakkad Juma Masjid graveyard today

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, 74, passed away on Sunday after a prolonged fight against lymphatic cancer.

He was under treatment for large B-cell lymphoma, diabetes and pneumonia at Little Flower Hospital and Research Centre, Angamaly, since February 22. He was declared dead at 12.40 p.m.

Thangal took over the reins of the IUML after his elder brother Sayed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal’s death in 2009. He was respected widely for the legacy of compassion and communal harmony that the Panakkad family donned.

Like his late elder brother, Thangal effectively synthesized spiritual and political leaderships. He was vice president of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the largest body of Islamic scholars in the State. Besides being the founding chancellor of Darul Ulama Islamic University, Thangal headed several religious and charity institutions.

He also enjoyed a rare distinction of being the Kazi of about 1,000 mahals in the State. He was managing director of Chandrika, the IUML mouthpiece.

Before becoming IUML State president, he headed the party in Malappuram district for 18 years. He also headed various subsidiary organisations of the Samastha and the IUML since he gained his degree from Jamia Nooriyya Arabic College, Pattikkad, in 1975.

Thangal’s body was brought to his house at Panakkad by 5.30 p.m. It was then shifted to Variyamkunnan Memorial Town Hall in Malappuram, where hundreds of people paid their last respects.

Malappuram town had turned into a sea of humanity by Sunday afternoon as people crowded the roads awaiting the arrival of Thangal’s body. The police diverted traffic at several places.

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohammed Riyas, former Minister K.T. Jaleel, and CPI leader Pannian Ravindran were among those who paid their respects to Thangal.

He will be interred beside his elder brother at Panakkad Juma Masjid graveyard on Monday morning. The Samastha declared a holiday for all its institutions, including madrasas, on Monday. The IUML has postponed all party programmes for a week.

He is survived by wife Shareefa Fatima Zuhara, sons Sayed Nayeemali Shihab and Sayed Mueenali Shihab, and daughters Sayedath Sajida and Sayedath Wajida.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, and Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan were among those who offered their condolences.