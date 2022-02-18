Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on Friday, February 18, 2022

Congress workers take out a protest march to Vydyuthi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday against the alleged KSEB land scam. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Key news developments in Kerala on Friday, February 18, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to deliver policy address

The budget session of the Kerala Assembly begins with a policy address by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Setting the tone for a turbulent session, the Opposition UDF is boycotting the Governor’s address, accusing the LDF Government and the Raj Bhavan of indulging in ‘accommodative politics’.

HC to hear plea against K-Rail survey

Petitions challenging the survey of land for K-rail likely to come up before a single bench of the High Court. A Division Bench had last week quashed the single judge's directive to suspend the survey, on an appeal by the Government.

Conciliatory talks to end trade union protest at KSEB

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty to hold meetings with Left trade union leaders to find a negotiated settlement to the issues raised by striking KSEB staff. A top-level meeting attended by Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener A. Vijayaraghavan, Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Kanam Rajendran and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) leader Elamaram Kareem, MP, at the AKG Centre on Thursday had evolved a "formula" to settle the dispute amicably.

The unions are up in arms against the KSEB chairman's controversial decision to bring Vydhyuthi Bhavan under the security blanket of the State Industrial Security Force (SISF), among other things.

Breakwater at Ottamassery

Government sanctions ₹12.71 crores for the construction of a breakwater at Ottamassery near Cherthala. The breakwater with a total length of 950 metres will be constructed between CP stone 921 and 926. An amount of ₹75 lakh has also been allocated for the construction of a temporary seawall between CP stone 922 and 929.

Protests against sewage treatment plant project

Human chain against STP project at Kothi in Kozhikode today. Tahsildar orders police to take action against those who destroyed survey stones in connection with encroachment on the river.

Tardy progress in waste management

Kochi Corporation has not made any significant progress in promoting decentralised management of biodegradable waste since April last year, according to the official data available with the Department of Local Self Government. Only 9.7 tonnes of biodegradable waste were treated per day through decentralised facilities as per the data compiled by the department in April 2021. A report by the LSGD submitted before the National Green Tribunal on February 10 says only 20 tonnes are processed at source, which included around 10 tonnes managed by CREDAI in apartments.

Read more news from Kerala here.