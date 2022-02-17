Protest staged against laying of SilverLine survey stones at Thana in Kannur

Deputy Mayor among those arrested

Janakiya Samithy members, including Kannur Corporation Deputy Mayor K. Shabeena, protest against the SilverLine rail project at Kannukara in Kannur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.K. Mohan

Local residents and Committee against SilverLine Project staged a protest, obstructing officials who went to lay survey stones for the SilverLine project at Thana here on Thursday.

Protestors, including Kannur Deputy Mayor K. Shabina, confronted the police and survey officials, leading to a minor scuffle. The tension, however, escalated after a protesting woman was allegedly insulted by an official. The police soon arrested and removed the protestors.

Mayor T.O. Mohanan condemned the arrest of the Deputy Mayor, people’s representatives and others. He alleged that the police action was an attempt to suppress the agitation.

In a joint statement, A.P. Badaruddin, district chairman of the Committee against SilverLine Project, and P.C. Vivek, district convener, said it was a misconception of the government that the project could be implemented by suppressing people’s protests.

Social impact assessment

Meanwhile, a social Impact assessment is progressing in Kannur and Kasaragod districts. In Kannur, the survey will be conducted in 11 villages in the first phase, and in Kasaragod, survey is being done in 14 villages.

According to an official, as many as 1,075 houses will be affected by the project in Kannur alone.

Photo Available: SK Mohan