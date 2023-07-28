Top Kerala News developments today

July 28, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

The Kerala High Court has asked the Travancore Devaswom Board to take effective steps for implementing a hassle-free computerised system in Sabarimala and other major temples and also offices of the Board. After notifying the Ashramam mangrove area in Kollam and Edavilakkadau Kavu of Kasaragod as Biodiversity Heritage Sites, efforts are on to notify the entire campus of the Calicut University as another heritage site. The proposal to assign the status to Kalashamala is long-pending before the State government. Close on the heels of hotels and resorts being permitted to serve toddy, homestay operators demand the same . Already, toddy tapping is part of experiential tourism activity. Thozhil Theeram’ project designed to offer more job opportunities for educated youth from coastal families ready for its formal launch. Sexual assault survivor at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital has filed a new complaint against the gynaecologist who collected evidence, alleging that her statements were twisted.

Weekend/ Sunday specials

In a spirited and friendly competition, two women naval officers, Lt. Cdr Dilna.K from Kozhikode, Kerala, and Lt. Cdr Roopa Alagirisamy from Puducherry, are vying for the prestigious title of becoming the first Indian woman to achieve a remarkable solo circumnavigation. Taking communal harmony to an all-new level, Elavaramkuzhi Juma Masjid and Mahadeva Temple in Kollam demolish their nerchapettis (offering boxes) to construct side-by-side vaults on a common platform. After being in the news for drug-induced crimes, Nettoor is trying to shed the dubious name by helping the youngsters find high in sports. Nettoor Premiere League, a localised football league, seems to have captured the imagination of the targeted community with the league now in its second season. The organisers have also created a hype by arranging an auction for players.

Regional stories

Paddy farmers decide to observe black day on Chingam 1 the first day of the Malayalam calendar observed as Agricultural Day if the government does not pay them for the paddy procured. Talks with the Civil Supplies Corporation continue. Repeat testing of sediment samples collected by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board from the Kuzhikandam creek in Eloor has revealed higher levels of toxic contamination. The board had received flak after the initial testing of samples collected in June had shown reduced levels of pollutants. Fake profiles of CISF and army officers are still active on various E-commerce apps and portals, and the police are urging the public to be vigilant against products listed at cheap rates, as they are intended to deceive the buyers.