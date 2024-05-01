May 01, 2024 09:32 am | Updated 09:32 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Four districts on high alert following IMD warning of heatwave conditions. 12 districts expected to experience temperature 3 to 4 degree above normal.

Revised driving licence test to come into effect tomorrow in Kerala, amid protest by driving school owners.

Follow up on seizure of Rs.1 cr by income tax department from the CPI(M) thrissur district committee. IT officials had seized the money when the party tried to deposit the amount in its account at the Bank of India branch in Thrissur. IT officials have asked the party to reveal the source of money.

Read more news from Kerala here.