March 10, 2024 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

The Forest Department continues its effort to drive the herd of wild elephants that entered the Aralam farm in Kannur on Saturday back into the forest. According to foresters, the ample water and food within the farm appear to have attracted the herd, leaving the tribal residents in a state of panic. Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil to launch his election campaign in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency today, where he is pitted against Mattannur MLA and former Health Minister K.K. Shailaja. Idukki twin murder case: Two more including deceased man’s wife booked. Minister for the Welfare of SC/ST and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan to inaugurate Ambedkar Gramam development schemes today in Palakkad. Post mortem of the bodies of two tribal children found dead near the Sasthampoovam colony will be held today. Police suspect they had died while on a trip to collect honey from the forest. Kerala State kalaripayat championship tournament concludes today in Thiruvananthapuram.

