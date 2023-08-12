August 12, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Rahul Gandhi arrives in his constituency in Wayanad for the first time after his reinstatement as MP. District Congress Committee (DCC) organises a public meeting to mark the occasion. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the 69th Nehru Trophy Boat Race at Punnamada Lagoon in Alappuzha. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) core committee meets in Thrissur to select the party’s candidate for the Puthupally by-poll. CM Vijayan will open Freedom Fest, a four-day event on free software and new technologies in Thiruvananthapuram. Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan will declare the party’s candidate for the Puthupally Assembly by-election in Kottayam.