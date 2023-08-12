Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Rahul Gandhi arrives in his constituency in Wayanad for the first time after his reinstatement as MP. District Congress Committee (DCC) organises a public meeting to mark the occasion.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the 69th Nehru Trophy Boat Race at Punnamada Lagoon in Alappuzha.
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) core committee meets in Thrissur to select the party’s candidate for the Puthupally by-poll.
- CM Vijayan will open Freedom Fest, a four-day event on free software and new technologies in Thiruvananthapuram.
- Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan will declare the party’s candidate for the Puthupally Assembly by-election in Kottayam.
