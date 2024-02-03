GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top French civilian honour for Gauri Parvathi Bayi

February 03, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Pooyam Thirunal Gauri Parvathi Bayi, member of the royal family of erstwhile Travancore, has won the highest civilian award of France.

She has been appointed Chevalier de l’Ordre National de la Legion d’Honneur (Knight in the National Order of the Legion of Honour) by French President Emmanuel Macron for outstanding service to France.

The award is in recognition of her contribution, as a teacher of French and a collaborator of Alliance Francaise in the State capital, to Indo-French cooperation and to society, especially the cause of women.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.