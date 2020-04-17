Tiny tot makes YouTube challenges

For a six-year-old, Anora Therese Jinto’s new found passion is not exactly childish.

Stuck in her mother Neethu Rose Jinto’s ancestral home at Kanjirappally in Kottayam and staring at endless boredom, the first standard student who goes by the pet name Manikutty hit up on the idea of starting a YouTube channel to beat the lockdown blues.

Now, the channel, Manikutty's world, which is 19 days old, boasts of as many short videos on as many diverse subjects and a subscription base of nearly 1,200.

“YouTube was nothing new to her, as like all new generation kids she also used to watch a lot of videos over the social media platform. A few days after the enforcement of lockdown she came to me asking how to start a YouTube video of her own,” said Nithin Jose, her uncle, who along with her father Jinto Mathew helped her set up the channel.

Since then she started posting short videos of less than five minutes long and designed as challenges to children of her age. The first challenge was to help her mother with washing dishes.

Till date, she has made videos on a whole lot of subjects like making sandwiches, story telling, action song, introducing various plants and trees, folding washed clothes, vegetable printing, making chocolate balls, introducing various geometrical shapes in an endearing manner.

“Initially, she came up with ideas of challenges on her own. Then once the channel turned popular others including her teachers and parents’ friends started giving her ideas,” said Nithin.

A student of Naipunya Public School, Manikutty, who lives with her parents at Aluva NAD, loves to break into a dance at the first given chance. Though started as a way to beat the lockdown boredom, she now plans to extend it through her vacation.