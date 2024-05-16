Times Young University Rankings: MGU tops among Indian varsities

In a significant achievement, Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam has retained its first position among Indian universities in the Times Young University Rankings 2024. This accomplishment follows the university’s rise to the third place in the Times Asia University Rankings.

These rankings list universities worldwide that are 50 years old or younger. The 2024 ranking includes 673 universities from around the world, with MGU occupying the 81st position.

Universities are evaluated based on their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer, international outlook, etc. Anna University and Bharathiar University from Tamil Nadu, along with the Indian Institute of Technology, Patna, are placed second to fourth in the Indian ranking.

Commenting on the acsheivement, MGU Vice Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar said enhanced infrastructure facilities and the unwavering commitment of the university community have propelled the institution to new heights