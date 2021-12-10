Kerala

Time to mechanise loading and unloading work: HC

Headload workers should be trained to handle machines that can load and unload goods and the loading and unloading jobs should be fully mechanised, according to the Kerala High Court.

Justice Devan Ramachandran orally observed that it was time to end the manual job of the headload workers. It’s high time that the headload work ended and the workers rehabilitated, he said.

Most of the headload workers are hard working ones, who lose their health as they reach the age of 50 or 60. The Kerala Headload Workers Act has also become outdated, the court noted.

The court made the observations while considering a batch of petitions moved by headload workers seeking police protection in the wake of issues related to Nokkukooli.

The court posted the case for orders.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2021 7:59:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/time-to-mechanise-loading-and-unloading-work-hc/article37926947.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY