Thrissur’s first Mayor Jose Kattookkaran passes away

May 05, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Jose Kattookaran, senior Congress leader and the first Mayor of Thrissur Corporation, died at his residence at Aranattukara, near here, on Sunday due to age-related illness. He was 92.

Mr. Kattookaran, who was active in organising party workers along with former Chief Minister K. Karunakaran, was district secretary of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC). He functioned as general secretary of the District Congress Committee for a long period. When Thrissur municipality was upgraded to corporation, he become the first Mayor from 2000 to 2004. His body will be placed for the public to pay homage at the District Congress Committee office, Thrissur, and the corporation office on Monday morning. His mortal remains will be laid to rest at the cemetery of the St. Thomas Church, Aranattukara, at 4 p.m. on Monday.

