Thrissur Pooram festivities begin with Kodiyettam 

April 25, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - Thrissur

Festivities of the famous Thrissur Pooram began here on Monday with Kodiyettam, ceremonial flag hoisting, at the participating temples. The city will soak in festival spirit in the coming days. Thrissur Pooram will be celebrated on Sunday. The 36-hour-long festivities will conclude with the Upacharam Cholli Piriyal ceremony on May 1.

Ceremonial Kodiyettam was held in Thiruvambadi temple between 11.30 a.m. and 12 noon. Festival flag was hoisted after Bhoomi Puja. Flags were hoisted at Naikanal and Naduvilal too.

Kodiyettam was held between 11.30 a.m. and 12 noon at Paramekkavu temple too. Elephant Kasinathan carried Bhagavathy’s idol. A parade was accompanied by five elephants.

Kodiyettam was held in other participating temples such as Ayyathole, Chembukkavu, Lalur, Naithalakkavu, Choorakkottukavu, Panamukkumpilly, Kanimangalam and Karamukku temples.

Exhibition of elephant accoutrements of Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu temples will start at Kausthubham auditorium and Agrasala respectively on Friday. The exhibition will continue on Saturday. Sample fireworks will be held on the same day.