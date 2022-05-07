Three taken into custody for tribal youth’s death in Wayanad

Three tribal youths were taken into custody in connection with the death of a person from the Kalamkode tribal settlement at Thirunelly in Wayanad district.

Binu, 32, died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Saturday morning.

The youth had sustained injuries on his head after an altercation with neighbours of the settlement in an inebriated mood on Friday night, P.L. Shyju, Station House Officer, Thirunelly police station, said.

However, the exact reason for the death could be ascertained only after autopsy, Mr. Shyju said.