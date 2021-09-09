Three panels to overhaul higher education sector

To study and bring in reforms that are in tune with the changing times

The Higher Education Department has constituted three commissions in a bid to modernise the sector that has been deemed outdated in several respects.

Shyam B. Menon, former Vice Chancellor, Ambedkar University, New Delhi, will head a seven-member commission to suggest reforms in the field of higher education in the State. The panel will be convened by Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize recipient Pradeep T., professor, IIT Madras; and have noted academics, including Mahatma Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas; Ayesha Kidwai of Jawaharlal Nehru University; State Planning Board member R. Ramkumar; Kannur University Pro-Vice Chancellor Sabu A.; and M.V. Narayanan of Calicut University.

Former Vice Chancellor of the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) N.K. Jayakumar will head another commission formed to overhaul university Acts and Statutes. Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran; State Higher Education Council governing body member Joy Job Kulavelil; Malappuram Government College principal K. Damodaran; and advocate P.C. Sasidharan are the members.

A third commission, tasked with revamping the examination system in universities, includes Mahatma Gandhi University Pro-Vice Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar; APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Registrar A. Praveen; Kerala University Registrar K.S. Anil Kumar; and former Calicut University Registrar C.L. Joshi.

The aim

Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said that the panels would study the possibilities of bringing in reforms that are in tune with the changing times.

The government hoped to utilise the potential of online courses and introduce a blended mode of learning for traditional courses. The curriculum of undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be revised. The possibility of conducting examinations through an online mode will also be studied.

The Commissions were expected to submit their reports within three months, the Minister said.