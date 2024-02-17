GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three of a family found dead in house at Kanhangad

February 17, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Three members of a family were found dead in their rented house near Aavikara Muthappan Temple in Kanhangad on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Suryaprakash, 62, who ran a watch repairing firm at Kanhangad, his mother Leela, 80, and wife Geeta, 55.

The police recovered a note reportedly written by Suryaprakash. The couple leaves behind three children.

The Hozdurg police have initiated a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-27​60000 and DIrection Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA)- 1056.

