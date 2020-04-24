Three more test positive in Kasaragod; relief for Kannur

Three more persons tested positive for Sars-Cov-2 virus in Kasaragod district on Friday.

While two of them, including a 38-year-old woman and a 14-year-old, are residents of Chengala, the third, a 26-year-old woman, is from Chemmanad in the district. All three got infected through contacts.

Despite the new cases, the district has something to cheer about as two more persons were discharged from the Kanhangad District Hospital and three from the Kasaragod District Hospital. As many as 18 persons are undergoing treatment, while 550 have recovered. The district had the maximum number of cases reported in the State. However, according to the Health Department, the recovery rate in the district stands at 89.7%. The district still has 2,593 persons under observation. While 2,552 are in home quarantine, 41 are in hospitals.

As many as 3,617 samples were sent for tests. The results of 393 samples are yet to come.

Meanwhile, the Homeopathy Department has decided to distribute homeo immune boosters to people. The medicine will be distributed within the Kanhangad municipal limits.

K. Ramsubramaniam, District Medical Officer, Homeo, said fresh stock of immune boosters would soon arrive in the district, and it would be distributed in all panchayats.

Three discharged

Kannur heaved a sigh of relief as three COVID-19 patients recovered and no fresh cases were reported in the district on Friday.

Three patients who were undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 Treatment Centre at Anjarakandy were discharged. With this, out of 111 persons who tested positive in the district, 54 have been discharged.

As many as 2,453 people are still under observation in the district, with 57 of them in hospitals.

Meanwhile, to speed up sample testing, a new virology lab was inaugurated at Kannur Government Medical College Hospital here on Friday. T.V. Rajesh, MLA, inaugurated the lab, which is equipped with UV steriliser and advanced PCR machines for early detection of SARS-CoV-2. Medical College Principal N. Roy said the lab was equipped to test at least 45 samples a day and results would be available within six hours. To develop the facility, a sum of ₹15lakh was given from the MLA’s fund, he added.