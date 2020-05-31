Three more cases in Wayanad

The number of COVID-19 cases in Wayanad continued to rise with three more people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday.

A 19-year-old from Pulpally who returned from Chennai on May 11, a 42-year-old man from Muttil who returned from Nanjangud in Karnataka on May 25, and a 35-year-old woman from Sulthan Bathery who returned from Kuwait on May 26 had tested positive, District Medical Officer R. Renuka told The Hindu. They have been shifted to the district hospital at Mananthavady.

As many as 16 persons, including 10 who tested positive for the virus, were undergoing treatment at the hospital, she said. Of the 32 cases reported in the district so far, 22 have been discharged. As many as 3,681 persons in the district are under observation.