year
Three killed in car-ambulance collision at Manjeswaram in Kerala

Fire and rescue services personnel pull out occupants of car after breaking open doors

May 07, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were killed following a collision between an ambulance and a car at Kunjathur, Manjeswaram, in Kasaragod district of Kerala on May 7 morning.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Srinath and Sarath Menon, residents of Guruvayur. All the three persons were travelling in the car.

The ambulance was going from Kasaragod to Mangaluru when it collided with the car. The collision, which happened around 11 a.m., left the car completely mangled. Fire and rescue services personnel pulled out the occupants of the car after breaking open the doors.

The ambulance driver and two others who were in the ambulance sustained injuries in the accident. They were promptly shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru for treatment.

