Three, including woman and daughter, killed in accident in Kerala’s Idukki

May 04, 2024 12:55 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - IDUKKI

Three persons, including a 27-year-old woman and her daughter, were killed when their scooter fell off the road near Chempakathozu Kudy, near Chinnakkanal, in Idukki in Kerala on May 3 evening.

The dead were identified as Anjaly, wife of Manikandan of Thidir Nagar, near Chinnakkanal, their daughter Amaya, 4, and Jency, 19, wife of Manikandan’s brother Selvam.

The Santhanpara police said the victims were on the way home from Suryanelli. At the Chempakathozu Kudy hairpin bend, the vehicle fell to a road 25 ft below. While Amaya died on the spot, Anjali died on the way to Adimali Taluk Hospital. The seriously injured Jency died on the way to Theni Medical College Hospital in Tamil Nadu. The bodies were shifted to Adimali Taluk Hospital.

Anjaly was a resident of Kumbalangi in Ernakulam and her husband, Manikandan, worked at a private firm there. The family arrived in Chinnakkanal three days ago. Shanmukha Vilasam resident Jency and Selvam were married two months ago.