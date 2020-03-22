Three held in Wayanad

The police arrested three persons in the district on the day of the nationwide Janta Curfew on Sunday in connection with violation of norms.

The police arrested Sudheesh, 26, at Maniyangode in the district for skipping the 14-day home quarantine made mandatory for those returning from foreign countries as part of the precautions against the COVID-19 scare.

The Padinharethara police arrested two youths for creating a mass gathering by selling meat on the day. Those arrested were identified as Sajith,37, and Abdul Rasheed,37, of Puthenveettil at Thengumunda near Padinharethara.

The police also registered a case against a mosque committee in Wayanad district for allowing mass prayer attended by more than 70 people.

The prayers were held at the Juma Masjid at Padinharethara flouting the directive of the district administration, police sources said.

They were charged under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Kerala Police Act, the police added.