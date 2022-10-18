Three demands of Daya Bai to be met; CM says ‘no’ to AIIMS in Kasaragod

He assures that the government will fulfil the promises it made and urges the activist to call off her protest supporting the endosulfan victims

He assures that the government will fulfil the promises it made and urges the activist to call off her protest supporting the endosulfan victims

Three of the four demands raised by social activist Daya Bai will be implemented. The one related to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) cannot be accepted, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

At a press conference here on Tuesday evening, Mr. Vijayan said the government was considerate of the agitation by Ms. Daya Bai who had been on a hunger strike in the State capital for endosulfan victims. Two Ministers had met and held discussions with the 81-year-old activist and given the government assurances in writing.

A medical camp would be held to identify people affected by endosulfan. Special priority would be given to those affected by endosulfan in Kasaragod hospitals such as medical college, general hospital, and district hospital. This was the case even now, and would continue.

Once the women and child hospital at Kanhangad was fully equipped, it too would have similar facilities. Setting up facilities in Tata Trust Hospital would be considered.

The demand for daycare centres would be given special consideration. At present, BUDS schools were functional in all local self-govenment institutions with presence of those affected by endosulfan. These BUDS schools would be transformed into daycare centres.

These were the assurances given by the government. The fourth demand was related to setting up AIIMS in Kasaragod. However, it had been decided that the hospital would come up at Kinaloor in Kozhikode district. There was no confusion regarding this.

The government would fulfil the promises it had made. Ms. Daya Bai should understand this and call off the stir, Mr. Vijayan said.

Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan accused the State government of an inhumane stance towards endosulfan victims and Ms. Daya Bai.

He alleged that the document on the government decisions on her demands was aimed at hoodwinking Ms. Daya Bai into calling off the protest. Those who went to conduct talks with her, including the Health Minister, did not have much knowledge of the endosulfan issue.

The action council of endosulfan victims was raising the demand for adequate treatment facilities for them in Kasaragod district. This was the reason they wanted Kasaragod to be included on the list for potential sites for setting up AIIMS. The government should also be willing to improve health care facilities, including setting up neurology wings, in existing hospitals.

No camp to identify new endosulfan victims had been held since 2017, he pointed out.

It was insulting that the two Ministers went to meet Ms. Daya Bai after she had been protesting in front of the Secretariat for days. The Chief Minister should intervene in the issue and find a solution, Mr. Satheesan said.